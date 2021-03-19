A Rome man was held without bond Friday morning after he was arrested at his residence on West Little Indian Trail and charged with multiple drug offenses.
According to Floyd County Jail report:
Clinton Daniel West, 45, had over an ounce of marijuana, multiple suspected Xanax pills, Hydrocodone pills and suspected meth. He also had some ziploc baggies and digital scales, as well as a glass smoking device.
West was also in possession of multiple firearms.
He is charged with felony marijuana possession, three counts of intent to distribute, possession of firearm during commission of a crime, meth possession, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, misdemeanor drugs not in original container and possession of drug related objects.