Rome man charged with theft by receiving stolen property
David Crowder
DCrowder@RN-T.com
Nov 9, 2022

A Rome man was arrested Tuesday on charges of theft by receiving stolen property and bringing stolen property into the state.

According to Floyd County Jail records:

Bobby Shane Hudgins, 38, was in possession of a Toyota Camry that had been reported stolen in Cherokee County, Alabama.

Hudgins is also charged with a couple of felony probation violations.

He is being held without bond.