A Rome man was released on bond after being arrested on Old Cave Spring Road on charges related to firing a gun at a residence from a public road, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Milford Major, 24, discharged the gun while driving down Old Cave Spring Road towards a residence. When he got home, he hid the gun and magazine under his home so that police couldn't find it. A woman was in the house he fired at and feared for her safety.
Major is charged with felony terroristic threats and acts, possession of a firearm during commission of a crime, misdemeanor tampering with evidence, discharging a firearm on public street or highway and reckless conduct.