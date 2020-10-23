A Rome man accused of followed a woman to a location on Miami Drive Thursday faces a felony charge after police say he went under the hood of her vehicle and taking items that disabled the vehicle.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Timothy Jacob Morgan, 35, was initially stopped by police for driving on a canceled vehicle registration.
Morgan is charged with felony entering an automobile with the intent to commit a theft and misdemeanors for stalking and driving on a license. He remained in jail Friday morning on a $5,700 bond.