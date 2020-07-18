A Rome man was arrested at Garden Inn and Suites on two drug related charges and charges relating to theft and trespassing.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Cory Alexander Bethune, 24, broke into two vehicles at Cornerstone Concrete and stole two iPads on July 7. When Floyd County Sheriff's Office deputies came to the Garden Inn and Suites to serve a warrant, they found suspected meth and marijuana around the room.
He is charged with two counts of entering automobile o other motor vehicle with intent to commit a theft, criminal trespass, theft by taking, marijuana possession and meth possession.
He remained in jail with no bond Saturday.