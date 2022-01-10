Rome man charged with stealing bike, sunglasses By Olivia Morley OMorley@RN-T.com Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Jan 10, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Rome man is charged with felony burglary after he entered a property on Plainville Road without permission from the owners and took multiple items, reports stated.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Jeremy Stanton Edwards, 39, took a bicycle, hat, boots, sunglasses and a Nike bag from the property. He was also caught on camera attempting to break into a vehicle on the property.He is additionally charged with felony criminal attempt to commit a felony and two misdemeanor theft charges. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Follow Olivia Morley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Local Events Trending Now Rome's notorious Relax Inn is officially closed Rome woman killed in wreck with 2 tractor trailer trucks on I-75 Rome's resolutions for 2022 'Finish what we started': Floyd County School Board argues over Armuchee modernization, proposed ELOST Schools begin reporting COVID-19 cases among students, hospitalizations following recent surge continue to rise Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists