A Rome man is charged with felony burglary after he entered a property on Plainville Road without permission from the owners and took multiple items, reports stated.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Jeremy Stanton Edwards, 39, took a bicycle, hat, boots, sunglasses and a Nike bag from the property. He was also caught on camera attempting to break into a vehicle on the property.

He is additionally charged with felony criminal attempt to commit a felony and two misdemeanor theft charges.

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.