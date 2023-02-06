Rome man charged with shoplifting Adam Carey ACarey@RN-T.com Adam Carey Author email Feb 6, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Rome man was arrested Friday and charged with felony shoplifting after stealing $3,022.53 worth of merchandise from Walmart on Dec. 18, reports state.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Miguel Antonio Columna Rodriguez, 34, has been released on bond. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Adam Carey Author email Follow Adam Carey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Trending Now 21-year-old indicted in Nov. 2022 stabbing, mutilation of recent BYU grad Report: Adairsville man shot son in restaurant parking lot Police: Man shot, killed after pointing rifle at officers during Calhoun break-in Police: Man kicked child down steps Investigation continues into Second Avenue pedestrian fatality Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories Aragon man killed in shooting at Rome apartments 13 min ago Tom Brady won’t start his broadcasting career until the 2024 NFL season 1 hr ago What’s next after UNC board proposed School of Civic Life? Here’s what we know. 1 hr ago The John Clay Podcast: Kentucky-Arkansas college basketball preview 1 hr ago Crews on scene to rescue person who fell into Shawnee Mission Lake in Lenexa 1 hr ago California lake gained 89 billion gallons during winter storms. Here’s where it’s at now 1 hr ago Panthers mailbag: Which players fit Evero’s defense? Thoughts on Carr vs. draft trade? 1 hr ago ‘She stabbed me:’ Man collapses after knife is plunged into his back: Harrisburg police 1 hr ago View the e-Edition Trending Now 21-year-old indicted in Nov. 2022 stabbing, mutilation of recent BYU grad Police: Man shot, killed after pointing rifle at officers during break-in Rome Police: Investigation continues into shooting death of 56-year-old Aragon man Saturday night Report: Adairsville man shot son in restaurant parking lot Around Town: Now two area hospitals seek new bosses. Doubleheader: Rome, Floyd schools staging separate job fairs -- the same morning Latest Region Stories Aragon man killed in shooting at Rome apartments 13 min ago Tom Brady won’t start his broadcasting career until the 2024 NFL season 1 hr ago What’s next after UNC board proposed School of Civic Life? Here’s what we know. 1 hr ago The John Clay Podcast: Kentucky-Arkansas college basketball preview 1 hr ago Crews on scene to rescue person who fell into Shawnee Mission Lake in Lenexa 1 hr ago California lake gained 89 billion gallons during winter storms. Here’s where it’s at now 1 hr ago Panthers mailbag: Which players fit Evero’s defense? Thoughts on Carr vs. draft trade? 1 hr ago ‘She stabbed me:’ Man collapses after knife is plunged into his back: Harrisburg police 1 hr ago