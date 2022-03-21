Rome man charged with sale of meth Mar 21, 2022 26 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A 66-year-old Rome man was arrested and charged after being repeatedly caught on video selling meth, reports stated.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Hughlon Ray Matthew was caught on audio and video selling meth on December 2021 and March 2 to a cooperating witness.Matthews is charged with two counts of felony possession of meth with intent to distribute and two counts of meth possession. He was held without bond Friday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Comments disabled. Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Adairsville man charged with killing his mother U.S. House moves to revoke Russia, Belarus trade status; Greene votes no Services scheduled for Cedartown man whose body was discovered in a tool box in Polk County Man sentenced to seven life terms in prison, 39 years on rape and child molestation charges Kemp signs mid-year state budget with tax refund, state employee raises Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists