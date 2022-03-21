A 66-year-old Rome man was arrested and charged after being repeatedly caught on video selling meth, reports stated.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Hughlon Ray Matthew was caught on audio and video selling meth on December 2021 and March 2 to a cooperating witness.

Matthews is charged with two counts of felony possession of meth with intent to distribute and two counts of meth possession. He was held without bond Friday.

