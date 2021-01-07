A Rome man remained in jail Thursday morning on a long list of charges stemming from a traffic stop in early December, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail, Rome Police Department reports and warrants:
William Kyle Godfrey, 26, ran from police during a traffic stop on Dec. 1 on Cave Spring Road near McHenry Drive. for a tag light violation and failure to signal. He was also driving without insurance, had an expired registration, displayed the license plate from another vehicle and had a cracked windshield.
On Wednesday afternoon Godfrey ran from officers again on Oakland Street, but was quickly arrested on nearby Cherry Street and found with methamphetamine and a smoking device.
Godfrey is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and a probation violation, as well as misdemeanor possession of drug related objects and three counts of obstruction. He is also charged with misdemeanor driving without insurance, expired registration, license plate for concealing identity of vehicle, failure to signal, cracked windshield and no tag light.