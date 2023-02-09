Rome man charged with receiving stolen firearm Adam Carey ACarey@RN-T.com Adam Carey Author email Feb 9, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Rome man was arrested Wednesday night at a motel on Martha Berry Boulevard and charged with theft after admitting to receiving a stolen firearm, reports state.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Cody Damecone Gregory, 18, is being held on $5,700 bond as of Thursday morning. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Adam Carey Author email Follow Adam Carey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Trending Now Report: Adairsville man shot son in restaurant parking lot Rockmart woman charged in wreck that killed 5-year-old son Four accused of stealing firearms, valuable from unlocked cars in rash of thefts 'I just believe God was with me': How a Gordon County woman survived the unimaginable 21-year-old indicted in Nov. 2022 stabbing, mutilation of recent BYU grad Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories Cannizzaro bill would protect women seeking abortions in Nevada 45 min ago Why John Legend is going solo for a pair of LA concerts 47 min ago Would you trade a pay raise for lower inflation? 47 min ago Los Angeles band Inner Wave lets fans select the set list on its Jukebox Tour 48 min ago Developers propose 576 homes in Orange, some at the mall, others by hospital 48 min ago EDITORIAL: Gustavo Dudamel 48 min ago In Keene, community members discuss race, policing and force 49 min ago Brattleboro Union High School among 21 Vermont schools targeted by threats 49 min ago View the e-Edition Trending Now Rockmart woman charged in wreck that killed 5-year-old son Report: Adairsville man shot son in restaurant parking lot Rome Police: Investigation continues into shooting death of 56-year-old Aragon man Saturday night Bartow schools: Student faces battery, assault charges after hitting another child with scissors Rockmart woman charged in wreck that killed 5-year-old son Latest Region Stories Cannizzaro bill would protect women seeking abortions in Nevada 45 min ago Why John Legend is going solo for a pair of LA concerts 47 min ago Would you trade a pay raise for lower inflation? 47 min ago Los Angeles band Inner Wave lets fans select the set list on its Jukebox Tour 48 min ago Developers propose 576 homes in Orange, some at the mall, others by hospital 48 min ago EDITORIAL: Gustavo Dudamel 48 min ago In Keene, community members discuss race, policing and force 49 min ago Brattleboro Union High School among 21 Vermont schools targeted by threats 49 min ago