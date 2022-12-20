Rome man charged with punching jail officer Dec 20, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Rome man is facing felony and misdemeanor charges following an incident Monday at the Floyd County Jail.According to jail records:Eric Marc Gragg, 35, hit an officer in the face, causing a visible injury and knocking out the officer's teeth. Gragg continued to obstruct officers as they tried to restrain him.He is charged with aggravated battery, felony obstruction, misdemeanor obstruction, and unlawful acts of violence in a penal institution.Gragg, who was still in the Floyd County Jail as of Tuesday without bond, is also being held for Gordon County authorities on unspecified charges. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Comments disabled. Trending Now Floyd County Jail report for 8 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13 Woman struck by a vehicle Saturday has died Man sentenced to 25 years in Robin Hood Road shooting death We may not be alone: Bigfoot sightings abound across Northwest Georgia Rome City Schools hires 'strategic initiatives & talent specialist' Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories Toy for Joy 2022: Retired Springfield state Rep. Jose Tosado shows gratitude to Toy for Joy 58 min ago EDITORIAL: Just how free was speech on Twitter before Elon Musk? 59 min ago Pig to pavement: UI to get seven-figure USDA grant 59 min ago Weld County oil spills for Dec. 20 1 hr ago 'Life-threatening cold': Wicked wind chills this week as Colorado caught in arctic blast before Christmas 1 hr ago Santa Claus is coming to town: Windsor Severance Fire Rescue hosts four-night Santa tour 1 hr ago Celina woman dies in Monday morning accident 1 hr ago Council approves pandemic pay for city workers 1 hr ago View the e-Edition Trending Now Floyd County Jail report for 8 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13 Woman struck by a vehicle Saturday has died Around Town: The mysterious final chapter on the Claremont House sale. Sparrow Pointe still on point. Around Town: Peach Cobbler Factory coming to Rome, Cartersville. Beer garden's ultimate cold one. 'Kindred,' shot in Rome, debuts today Classes back to normal after manhunt around Johnson, Model schools; suspect still at large but 'no active threat,' police say Latest Region Stories Toy for Joy 2022: Retired Springfield state Rep. Jose Tosado shows gratitude to Toy for Joy 58 min ago EDITORIAL: Just how free was speech on Twitter before Elon Musk? 59 min ago Pig to pavement: UI to get seven-figure USDA grant 59 min ago Weld County oil spills for Dec. 20 1 hr ago 'Life-threatening cold': Wicked wind chills this week as Colorado caught in arctic blast before Christmas 1 hr ago Santa Claus is coming to town: Windsor Severance Fire Rescue hosts four-night Santa tour 1 hr ago Celina woman dies in Monday morning accident 1 hr ago Council approves pandemic pay for city workers 1 hr ago