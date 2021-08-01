A Rome man accused of peeping into a home on West Eighth Street ended up charged with felony obstruction of police.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Mainor Johnny Gonzalez, 26, was apprehended by Rome police in the 500 block of West Eighth Street on Friday night after complaints that he was acting suspiciously. He reportedly made multiple passes of a home and then peered inside a front window before going up to a rear door.
When police arrived, he refused to provide identification and then fought with officers.
Gonzalez is also charged with misdemeanor loitering or prowling.