A Rome man who was observed stumbling along South Fourth Street in Lindale faces a felony drug charge after being apprehended by a Floyd County police officer.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
James Kenneth Owens Sr., 61, was seen on the street near Grove Avenue just after 9 a.m. Thursday morning.
When police arrived, Owens is accused of trying to walk away from police and failing to obey officers commands and kept reaching into his pants in opposition to commands from the officer not to so do.
Police recovered a small bag of suspected meth after they finally subdued him.
Owens is charged with a felony for possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and misdemeanors for willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and being a pedestrian under the influence of drugs.