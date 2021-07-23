A traffic stop near the intersection of East 17th Street and High Street resulted the arrest of a Rome man on meth and marijuana charges, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
William Riley Brock III, 55, was pulled over Thursday afternoon when police who knew of an active warrant for his arrest saw him behind the wheel of a vehicle.
When police search Brock they found suspected marijuana inside a cigarette pack and a clear bag with a crystalline substance suspected of being methamphetamine in his pants pocket. The officer also confiscated more than $1,000 in cash from Brock's pocket.
Brock gave consent for a search of the vehicle and police found a second bag of the suspected meth in the vehicle.
The outstanding warrant for Brock charges him with felony theft for taking a homemade car hauler trailer from a location on the Alabama Highway earlier this month.
Brock is charged with felony possession of meth and possession of meth with the intent to distribute and misdemeanors for possession of marijuana and driving on a suspended license.