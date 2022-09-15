Rome man charged with possession of fentanyl Adam Carey ACarey@RN-T.com Adam Carey Author email Sep 15, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Rome man is charged with possession and sale of fentanyl after an arrest in April.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Derrion Lashaun Chambers, 37, is charged with felony possession and sale of a schedule I controlled substance on April 15, 2022 in an apartment on Martha Berry Blvd. He is being held without bond. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Adam Carey Author email Follow Adam Carey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Trending Now Georgia trooper cadet from Rome passes away during training exercise; had served with Euharlee Police. COLUMN: This week on 'The Real Housewives of Horseleg' Meth trafficking, weapons charges filed after shots fired report at Minshew Road home Armuchee man sentenced to 5 years in prison for injuring, shutting dog in dumpster The Forum, Town Green to go to City of Rome as part of sales tax distribution agreement Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories Lady Crusaders score one-sided victory 27 min ago See how Ohio charter schools scored on 2022 state report cards 29 min ago Subscriber football pick ’em: Results for the Class 6A matchups 31 min ago Kemp, Atlanta leaders lay out plan to address major hospital closure 31 min ago Venezuelan migrants expected to stay on Martha’s Vineyard Friday, long-term plans still developing 35 min ago Kentucky man accused of seriously injuring pedestrian while driving under the influence 37 min ago Penn-Trafford area: Blood drive, seniors meet, chicken barbecue, more 35 min ago Vote on the top high school football stadium in the Jackson area 40 min ago View the e-Edition Trending Now Georgia trooper cadet from Rome passes away during training exercise; had served with Euharlee Police. Jurors have been deliberating the Renee Lanham murder case since Friday; Rome hair stylist charged with husband's 2017 death Cartersville Police: DiPrima has resigned a week after his arrest in Florida. Reeceburg/Old Rockmart crossing closed early Sunday as train derailment/collision cleanup continues. Update from Norfolk Southern. Monday meltdown: Southbound I-75 a mess following morning accident; take 41 or U.S. 278. Latest Region Stories Lady Crusaders score one-sided victory 27 min ago See how Ohio charter schools scored on 2022 state report cards 29 min ago Subscriber football pick ’em: Results for the Class 6A matchups 31 min ago Kemp, Atlanta leaders lay out plan to address major hospital closure 31 min ago Venezuelan migrants expected to stay on Martha’s Vineyard Friday, long-term plans still developing 35 min ago Kentucky man accused of seriously injuring pedestrian while driving under the influence 37 min ago Penn-Trafford area: Blood drive, seniors meet, chicken barbecue, more 35 min ago Vote on the top high school football stadium in the Jackson area 40 min ago