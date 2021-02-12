A Rome man was stopped on Dean Avenue late Thursday night and arrested for possession of marijuana and a .22 caliber handgun, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Aaron Ashton Gibson, 28, was stopped in the 1800 block of Dean Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.
Police found more than an ounce of marijuana in the passenger seat of the vehicle Gibson was driving. Police also recovered a .22 caliber weapon from Gibson. He is charged with felony possession of marijuana and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.