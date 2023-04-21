A 64-year-old Rome man was arrested Thursday evening and charged with felony possession of cocaine after a traffic stop for driving without a license, reports state.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Cedric Orrin Mills Sr. is also charged with misdemeanor driving without a license and a probation violation. He is being held without bond as of Friday morning.
