A Rome man is charged with several traffic violations and misdemeanor obstruction from law enforcement officers, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Cody William Blaylock, 30, was driving 20 miles over the speed limit and drove on the left side of the road. At one point, he forced the passengers out of the car at one point and continued fleeing. He eventually wrecked the vehicle at the intersection of Park Avenue and North First Street in Lindale.
Blaylock is charged with felony fleeing and attempting to elude officers, misdemeanor stop sign violation, driving without a tag light, driving on the wrong side of the road and failure to maintain lane.
He remained in jail without bond Thursday morning.