Rome man charged with meth possession

Dec 29, 2021

A Rome man was arrested at his home on Alabama Highway Tuesday on a meth possession warrant.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

During a traffic stop on Alabama Highway back in November, Joshua Steven Clifton reportedly had meth. He was held without bond Wednesday on a violation of his probation.