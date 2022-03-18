Rome man charged with meth possession Imani Beverly-Knox IBeverly@RN-T.com Imani Beverly-Knox Author email Mar 18, 2022 19 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save During a traffic stop, police reportedly found a Rome man in possession of meth during a traffic stop Friday night.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Duke Henry McCool, 31, is charged with felony meth possession. He was arrested on Burnett Ferry Road at Alto Park Elementary School.He was held on a $5,700 bond Friday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Imani Beverly-Knox Author email Follow Imani Beverly-Knox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Adairsville man charged with killing his mother Man sentenced to seven life terms in prison, 39 years on rape and child molestation charges Kerry expansion at Rome facility a model of commitment and sustainability Kemp signs mid-year state budget with tax refund, state employee raises Pentagon says it will defend NATO territory after attack near Poland Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists