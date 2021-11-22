A Rome man was arrested at the Citgo on Martha Berry Highway around 2:45 a.m. Saturday after Floyd County police found meth in his possession, reports stated.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Joshua William Garner, 41, also had an outstanding warrant for contempt of Superior Court.

Garner is additionally charged with felony probation violation and was being held without bond Monday.

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.