Rome man charged with meth possession Adam Carey ACarey@RN-T.com Adam Carey Author email Feb 3, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Rome man was arrested Thursday afternoon behind a convenience store on East 20th Street and charged with possession of meth, reports state.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Keelan Mark May, 33, is also charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana and drug related objects. He is being held without bond. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Adam Carey Author email Follow Adam Carey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Trending Now 21-year-old indicted in Nov. 2022 stabbing, mutilation of recent BYU grad Looking north: Developers and businesses are eyeing North Rome - here's what's coming Police: Man kicked child down steps Rep. Greene introduces legislation to have Rome federal courthouse named after Judge Harold L. Murphy Investigation continues into Second Avenue pedestrian fatality Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories NYC civil service: Here are the promotion exams open in February 46 min ago NYPD: Woman, 54, reported missing on Staten Island 46 min ago LGBTQ+ activist slams S.I. St. Patrick's Parade -- 'Go be a bigot in your basement,' but not on Forest Ave. 46 min ago These 6 things are important to know before you start collecting Social Security benefits 46 min ago Staten Island physical therapist says older adults should do these 4 things to stay active 46 min ago Girl, 12, reported missing on Staten Island, NYPD says 46 min ago New York takes steps forward to reaching ambitious offshore wind energy goals 46 min ago NYC weather: National Weather Service issues hazardous outlook, special statement 46 min ago View the e-Edition Trending Now 21-year-old indicted in Nov. 2022 stabbing, mutilation of recent BYU grad Police: Man shot, killed after pointing rifle at officers during break-in Looking north: Developers and businesses are eyeing North Rome - here's what's coming Dozens confront Catoosa zoning officials in ongoing conflict over backyard chickens Around Town: Now two area hospitals seek new bosses. Doubleheader: Rome, Floyd schools staging separate job fairs -- the same morning Latest Region Stories NYC civil service: Here are the promotion exams open in February 46 min ago NYPD: Woman, 54, reported missing on Staten Island 46 min ago LGBTQ+ activist slams S.I. St. Patrick's Parade -- 'Go be a bigot in your basement,' but not on Forest Ave. 46 min ago These 6 things are important to know before you start collecting Social Security benefits 46 min ago Staten Island physical therapist says older adults should do these 4 things to stay active 46 min ago Girl, 12, reported missing on Staten Island, NYPD says 46 min ago New York takes steps forward to reaching ambitious offshore wind energy goals 46 min ago NYC weather: National Weather Service issues hazardous outlook, special statement 46 min ago