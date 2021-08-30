A Rome man was arrested at the intersection of Ga. 293 and Ga. Loop 1 Saturday on a felony meth possession charge.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Christian Nils Nelson, 44, was being held without bond Monday.
Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 72F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 72F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: August 30, 2021 @ 3:42 pm
A Rome man was arrested at the intersection of Ga. 293 and Ga. Loop 1 Saturday on a felony meth possession charge.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Christian Nils Nelson, 44, was being held without bond Monday.
Staff Writer
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription