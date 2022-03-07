Rome man charged with meth possession Imani Beverly-Knox IBeverly@RN-T.com Imani Beverly-Knox Author email Mar 7, 2022 56 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Rome man is charged with meth possession. Floyd County police officers reportedly found an off-white crystal substance suspected to be meth.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Wayne Princeton Kelley, 30, was arrested on Maple Road in Lindale.Kelley was held without bond Monday morning. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Imani Beverly-Knox Author email Follow Imani Beverly-Knox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now There can be no place for bigotry or hate, especially in our representatives Herschel Walker pulls out of weekend rally in Rome, Perdue says he'll still attend Floyd County schools to mark "mature" books, let parents decide if their children can check them out Resolution: Family remembers Queen White as her killer pleads guilty, sentenced to life without parole Is Zelenskyy Ukraine’s George Washington? Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists