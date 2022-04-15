Rome man charged with meth possession Imani Beverly-Knox IBeverly@RN-T.com Imani Beverly-Knox Author email Apr 15, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Rome man was charged with meth possession Thursday night after an officer reportedly found him with meth and syringes.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Michael Derrick Salmon, 30, is charged with felony possession of meth and misdemeanor possession of drug related objects. Salmon was released on bond Thursday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Imani Beverly-Knox Author email Follow Imani Beverly-Knox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Judge overturns Watkins murder conviction in 2001 shooting case Armuchee man accused of killing grandmother, storing her body in freezer COLUMN: Rome Fancy -- Spring Edition Adairsville police arrest 32-year-old man accused of raping minor Lots of movement in Rome as businesses shift to new homes this spring Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists