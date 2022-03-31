Rome man charged with meth possession Imani Beverly-Knox IBeverly@RN-T.com Imani Beverly-Knox Author email Mar 31, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Rome man is charged with meth possession after an officer reportedly found him with two baggies of suspected meth Wednesday. According to Floyd County Jail reports:Devin Jake Bishop, 30, is charged with felony meth possession, and two counts of probation violation. He was held without bond Wednesday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Imani Beverly-Knox Author email Follow Imani Beverly-Knox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Trump GOP kingmaking power to be tested after Georgia rally Arrest made in hit and run that killed cyclist Lindale man sentenced to 30 years in prison, life on probation on child molestation charges Report: West Rome man locked 9 dogs in home without food or water Group files complaint with Ga. secretary of state challenging legality of Rep. Greene's candidacy Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists