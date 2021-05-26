A Rome man is charged with felony meth possession and intent to distribute after he was pulled over at the intersection of Billy Pyle Road and Burnett Ferry Road around 2 a.m. Wednesday.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Justin Matthew Warren, 28, was operating the vehicle with a suspended license when he was pulled over by Floyd County police. During the arrest, they found a large quantity of meth, considered more than for personal use. He also had a firearm during the arrest.
Warren is also charged with felony possession of a firearm during commission of a crime and driving while license suspended.
He was released on bond Wednesday afternoon.