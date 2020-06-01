A Rome man is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine after being stopped by police on Shorter Avenue.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Carlton David Jefts, 67, was confronted by Rome police in the 2200 block of Shorter Avenue just before 10 a.m. on Sunday. Police say Jefts gave a false name.
Police found a quantity of suspected methamphetamine in his wallet along with a 9mm handgun in a cooler inside a tent next to his bed.
In addition to the drug charge, Jefts is also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felony, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a felony and misdemeanor giving police a false name.