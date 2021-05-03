A man was arrested on accusations that he threatened to harm two people in the North Elm Street area early Monday, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Justin Carl Beatenbough, 36, is charged with two counts of felony aggravated stalking, aggravated assault and four counts of terroristic threats and acts.
He is accused of texting a man and threatening to shoot him as well as kill a second person.
Beatenbough was at the home of a person he is court ordered not to contact and a deputy with the Screven County Sheriff's Office was a witness to the threats.