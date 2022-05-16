A Rome man is charged with the felony making false statements after he allegedly wrote a false name on a police report.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Jimmie Ladell McCowan, 52, is accused of stealing flip flops from the Dollar General at Central Plaza and giving a false name and birth date to a police officer.

McCowan, a registered sex offender, also did not report a recent move to a new residence.

He is additionally charged with misdemeanor giving false name and birth date to law enforcement, shoplifting, obstruction of law enforcement and felony failure to register as a sex offender.

