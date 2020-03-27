A Rome man remained in jail without bond Friday afternoon after police say he held a woman against her will, driving her from a spot in North Rome to another location in East Rome earlier in the week.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Robert Naeshun Ware, 38, is charged with felonies for false imprisonment, kidnapping and aggravated assault for a series of incidents that started on West Callahan Street in North Rome and ended at the John Graham Homes public housing complex in East Rome Wednesday.
Ware is accused of using a handgun to detain a woman in her car at the intersection of Howell Street and West Callahan Street around 3 a.m. Wednesday. He is alleged to have struck the woman with the gun and then drove her to the Graham Homes complex.