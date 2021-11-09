A Rome man was held without bond Tuesday morning after he reportedly went hunting on American Legion property on Jones Bend Road without a license.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Carl Lewis Cramer III, 37, is a convicted felon and cannot be in possession of a firearm.

He is charged with felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, misdemeanor obstruction of law enforcement and hunting without a big game license.

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.