A Rome man remained held in the Floyd County jail without bond Saturday afternoon on multiple felony offenses after being nabbed in an internet sex sting.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Christopher Deway Boswell, 49, is accused of making contact with an individual he thought was under the age of 16 and described graphic sexual acts he wanted to perform with the child. Boswell was picked up just after midnight Saturday morning after driving to an agreed upon location to meet the child.
Police found a pair of loaded pistols in Boswell's possession when he was taken into custody.
Boswell is charged with felonies for trafficking of a person for sexual servitude, aggravated child molestation, sexual exploitation of children, obscene internet contact with a child and two counts of possession of firearms during the attempt to commit a felony