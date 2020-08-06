A Rome man severely injured another Wednesday night after hitting him with his car and continuing to drive with him on the hood, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Larry Elmore Reeves, 69, intended to strike the man as he sped up on Freeman Ferry Road. After hitting him, he attempted to throw him off the hood by hitting the brakes. After the man was thrown off the hood, Reeves drove over him once more. The man suffered a severe laceration on his left arm and road rash on a large portion of his body.
Reeves is charged with felony hit and run, aggravated assault, misdemeanor reckless driving and aggravated driving. He remained in jail with no bond Thursday morning.