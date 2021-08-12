A Rome man is charged with felony hindering apprehension of a criminal after he reportedly hid a wanted man at his Turner Chapel Road residence on July 21, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Steven Brad Dillard, 34, is also accused of using a phone to arrange a meeting to buy meth back in January. Dillard charged with felony hindering apprehension of a criminal and use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances.
He was held without bond Thursday.