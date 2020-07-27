A Rome man was arrested just after midnight Saturday, accused of fleeing from and kicking police officers.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Carlos Escutia Cruz, 17, fled police on foot while they were investigating a call on Broad Street near 2nd Avenue and ignored lawful commands to stop. Cruz then kicked two officers and stomped on the foot of one of the officers.
Cruz is charged with felony obstruction of an officer, as well as misdemeanor simple assault and willful obstruction of law enforcement.