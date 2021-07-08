A Rome man was held on a $11,200 bond Thursday morning after he was arrested on a warrant involving an incident on July 5, where he reportedly threw an eight-year-old across the room, reports stated
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Randolph Nathaniel Crocker, 36, was in a separate physical and verbal fight with the child's mother when the incident occurred at his residence on Hickory Street. He also pulled on the straps of her top so hard they left red marks. The altercation also occurred in front of a three-year-old.
He is charged with felony first degree cruelty to children, two counts of misdemeanor third degree cruelty to children and simple battery.