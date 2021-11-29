A Rome man was arrested on a shoplifting charge Friday night after he reportedly stole several vape products and cigarettes from the Sunoco gas station on Maple Avenue.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Timothy Eric Holtzclaw, 30, also stole cash, various vape products and cigarettes from the Busy Bee's store on Maple Avenue back on Nov. 20. At the time, he took about $1,700 worth of merchandise.

During his arrest Friday night, he attempted to flee after being handcuffed.

He is also charged with felony theft and misdemeanor obstruction. He was held with for the Gordon County Sheriff's Office and Polk County Sheriff's Office Monday.

