A Rome man who is alleged to have taken video equipment from a store in West Rome this summer was arrested by local authorities Thursday.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Joseph Richard Dye Jr., 32, was arrested by Floyd County police and charged with taking two DVR systems, two four-channel wireless camera systems, four cameras and other electronics equipment valued in excess of $1,500 from Harbor Freight on Shorter Avenue back in late July.
Dye is charged with felony shoplifting and a misdemeanor for driving on a suspended or revoked license.