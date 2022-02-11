A Rome man was arrested at his Don Avenue residence Thursday evening after he reportedly caused damage to the property and had firearms in the immediate area.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Keith Robert Lee, 31, who is a convicted felon, pushed the glass of the storm door out of the frame, causing it to break.

He is charged with felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and misdemeanor criminal trespass.

Lee was held on a $10,100 bond Friday.

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.