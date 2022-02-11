Rome man charged with felony possession of firearm by convicted felon By Olivia Morley OMorley@RN-T.com Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Feb 11, 2022 19 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Rome man was arrested at his Don Avenue residence Thursday evening after he reportedly caused damage to the property and had firearms in the immediate area.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Keith Robert Lee, 31, who is a convicted felon, pushed the glass of the storm door out of the frame, causing it to break.He is charged with felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and misdemeanor criminal trespass.Lee was held on a $10,100 bond Friday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Follow Olivia Morley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Fatal wreck reported on Bailey Road Friday Ga. Senate to vote on tax credits as early as Tuesday, with start this year Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene outraised by Democrat; another Republican enters 14th District race GSP looking for witnesses to hit & run in Plainville, cyclist seriously injured New tethering ordinance: ruffled feathers are better than abused animals Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists