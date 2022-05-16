A Rome man was arrested at his Magnolia Avenue residence after refusing to comply with police orders, reports stated.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Armando Manrique, 31, is accused of acting violently and throwing a punch at a person. He also had a vial of THC oil in his pocket.

Manrique is charged with felony obstruction of law enforcement, Schedule I controlled substance possession, misdemeanor simple assault and disorderly conduct. He was held without bond Monday.

