Rome man charged with felony marijuana possession Jul 14, 2022

A Rome man was arrested at Armuchee Park on Old Dalton Road Wednesday night after Floyd County police found him with over an ounce of marijuana and a gun, reports stated.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Gregory Michael Thomas, 44, is charged with felony marijuana possession and possession of a firearm during commission of a crime.

He was released on bond Thursday.

Olivia Morley, staff writer