Rome man charged with felony for possession of Valium pill

A 21-year-old Rome man is charged with felony possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance after police say they found a Valium pill in his left front pocket, reports stated.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Hunter Ashton Fisher was arrested near or at his home on Trove Drive Wednesday and remained in jail early Thursday on $5,700 bond.