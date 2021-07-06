A Rome man fled from police at Maple Avenue and East Ninth Street Monday evening after Floyd County sheriff's deputies attempted to pull him over to arrest him on warrants, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Deltorius Devonte Thompson, 26, drove down East Ninth Street at 65 mph, about 30 miles over the speed limit. He ran red lights at two intersections.
He was wanted on a warrant for punching a woman in the stomach in front of two children back in June.
He was eventually arrested at the Home Depot on Hicks Drive.
Thompson is charged with felony fleeing from officers, misdemeanor simple battery, two counts of third degree cruelty to children, driving while license suspended, reckless driving and two counts of failure to obey traffic control devices.