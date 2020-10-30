A 26-year-old man remained in jail without bond Friday, accused of ignoring visual and audible signals from Floyd Rome police to pull over.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Timothy Lamar Turner, 26, drove 20 miles over the posted speed limit in hazardous driving conditions and failed to stop at two stop signs. After he was pulled over, Rome police found out he only had an instructional permit and not a valid driver's license.
Turner is charged with felony fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, misdemeanor driving in violation of license class, reckless driving and two stop sign violations.