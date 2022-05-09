A Rome man was arrested at a Hull Avenue residence after he reportedly assaulted a woman, threw her on the bed and kept her from leaving the room.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Innis Akeydris Daniels, 24, left marks on the woman's wrist and struck her in front of three children under the age of 18. On April 22, Daniels also threatened to beat and kill a man.

He is charged with felony false imprisonment, terroristic threats and acts, three counts of misdemeanor cruelty to children and two counts of simple battery. Daniels was held without bond Monday.

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.