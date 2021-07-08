A Kingston man was arrested on Rising Fawn Trail Wednesday afternoon after he reportedly went to a person's home to harass and intimidate them, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
On July 5, Justin Tylor Huie, 22, took a disabled adult's cell phone and credit/debit card. He then withdrew $474.46 from the person's bank account without their permission.
On Wednesday, he also went into a neighboring property without the person's permission.
He is charged with felony exploitation of a disabled adult, theft by taking, forgery of transaction card, transaction card theft, misdemeanor stalking and two counts of criminal trespass.
Huie was held on a $11,200 bond Thursday morning.