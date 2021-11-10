Rome man charged with felony drug possession Peyton Elliott PElliott@RN-T.com pelliott Author email Nov 10, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A 23-year-old Rome man faces felony possession of a controlled substance and multiple misdemeanor charges, reports stated.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Dallas Cameron Langam possessed marijuana, suspected THC oil and a straw with white residue inside. Langam left the scene of an accident on Woodland Drive while under the influence of alcohol. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save pelliott Author email Follow pelliott Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Local Events Trending Now 'Monstrous abuser': Judge sentences man to 35 years in prison after he pleads guilty to abusing multiple women A World Series title: Could it have started in Rome? Floyd County Superior Court officials report they're struggling to retain employees High Voltage Prints gives Rome a role in Braves' World Series win Georgia’s daylight saving time law won’t stop switch to standard time Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists