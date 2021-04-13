A Rome man has been jail for allegedly grabbing a child by the hair and throwing her into a wall at a home on Cliffview Drive in February, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Chad Lewis, 45, was arrested by Floyd County Sheriff's Office deputies Monday on a accusations that he maliciously grabbed a girl by the hair and struck her head against a wall before throwing her to the floor. The child sustained multiple cuts and bruises during the assault.
Lewis is charged with felony first-degree cruelty to children and misdemeanor simple battery.