A Rome man remained in jail without bond Friday after a New Year's Eve fight led to a felony aggravated battery charge, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail and Rome Police Department reports:
Nicholus Daniel Mason, 24, was arrested just after midnight New Year's Day after punching someone so much during a fight on Coral Avenue it disfigured the man's face.
According to reports, the fight started after Mason was confronted about violating his probation by drinking. Mason is also charged with a felony probation violation.
When an officer arrived at the home just before midnight Thursday he found a man laying bleeding from his face. When the officer found Mason on a bed screaming and asked him to calm down, he was aggressive toward the officer and was tased and arrested.